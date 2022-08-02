Yepez said that he's no longer feeling discomfort in his strained right forearm while swinging the bat and is hopeful to resume a throwing program Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Completing a throwing program would likely be the final benchmark Yepez needs to reach in his recovery from the injury before heading out on what would likely be a brief minor-league rehab assignment. Yepez had been handling a near-everyday role for St. Louis prior to landing on the injured list in mid-July, but it's unclear if he'll immediately reclaim a regular spot in the lineup once he's activated.