Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Yepez (forearm) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday while the 24-year-old looks to overcome an illness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The ailment first cropped up Sunday, when Yepez was scheduled to make what was expected to be his fifth and final rehab appearance at Triple-A Memphis. He was scratched from Memphis' lineup Sunday but already seems to be showing improvement, as he worked out in St. Louis on Monday and Tuesday. Marmol suggested that Yepez could still benefit from a full game in the outfield before being activated from the IL, so it's possible that Yepez heads back to Memphis for one final contest. He should make his return from the IL no later than this weekend.