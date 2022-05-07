Yepez will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against San Francisco.

Yepez will be making his fourth straight start since getting called up for his major-league debut Wednesday. His first start came in right field, but the last three have come at the designated hitter spot, where Corey Dickerson (.439 OPS) and Albert Pujols (.695 OPS) had opened the year in a rather uninspiring platoon. Yepez has five hits, including three doubles, through his first three major-league games, and he's likely to keep earning chances as long as he keeps hitting.