Yepez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.
Yepez has started three of seven games since he was called up to replace Lars Nootbaar (thumb) on the active roster. While opportunities have been limited, Yepez has done well to take advantage of them, going 4-for-12 (.333) over those three contests. The 25-year-old was one of the Cardinals' last cuts in camp, but he'll likely have to settle for a short-side platoon role if he stays on the roster once Nootbaar is activated from the injured list.
