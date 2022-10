Yepez is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Pittsburgh, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Now on the bench for the third game in a row, Yepez appears to be behind both Corey Dickerson and Albert Pujols in the pecking order in left field and at designated hitter, respectively. Since his call-up from Triple-A Memphis on Sept. 19, Yepez has gone 9-for-31 with a home run and three doubles in 10 games.