Yepez (forearm) remains on the 10-day injured list and will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Earlier Wednesday, Denton reported that Yepez had been activated from the IL and optioned to Memphis, but the Cardinals haven't yet made any transaction related to the rookie. Instead, Yepez, who has been on the shelf since mid-July with a Grade 2 forearm strain, will get more work in Memphis after his rehab program had been slowed over the past few days by an illness. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Yepez is scheduled to play nine innings in the outfield for Memphis on Thursday and Friday, so any potential roster move likely wouldn't come until Saturday at the soonest.