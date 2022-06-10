site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-juan-yepez-not-in-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Yepez is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus Cincinnati, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Yepez is 3-for-19 over his past seven games and will take a seat Friday. Nolan Gorman will serve as the designated hitter while Brendan Donovan starts at the keystone.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read