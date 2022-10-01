site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-juan-yepez-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Yepez isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Yepez started the last two games but went 0-for-8 with three strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Albert Pujols serves as the designated hitter and bats fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read