Yepez is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Pirates, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Yepez will head to the bench for the third time in five games, with his playing time beginning to take a hit of late as a result of the recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the injured list. Carlson will be joining Yepez on the bench for the afternoon game, allowing Albert Pujols to enter the lineup at first base while Paul Goldschmidt serves as the Cardinals' designated hitter.