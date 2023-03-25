Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

A bit of a surprise, as Yepez came into camp with a good chance to be in the lineup for the Cardinals as the starting designated hitter with some reps in the outfield. Instead, the 25-year-old will begin the season in Triple-A Memphis. Yepez still has a chance to help fantasy teams and St. Louis before the end of the season, but he can safely be dropped -- or undrafted -- in most formats.