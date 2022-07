Yepez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right forearm Friday.

It's possible the injury could explain why Yepez has just one hit in his last six games. He'll be out until at least the second series of the second half, though a precise timeline for his return has yet to be established. Lars Nootbaar was recalled in a corresponding move, though it's Corey Dickerson who will get the start in right field Friday.