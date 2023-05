Yepez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear yet what the corresponding move is, but John Denton of MLB.com hears that Alec Burleson could be optioned. Yepez is off to a slow start at Memphis this season with just a .751 OPS and three homers but clubbed 28 longballs between the majors and minors in 2022. He could see some starts against left-handers.