Yepez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Bally Sports Midwest reports.
Yepez was sent to Triple-A to await an opening on the big-league roster, and he didn't have to wait long with Lars Nootbaar sidelined since Opening Day with a jammed thumb. Yepez should at least start against left-handed pitchers (Tuesday against Dylan Dodd, for instance) and he could get the occasional start against righties while he remains up.
