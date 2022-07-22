Yepez (forearm) has felt better while swinging recently but hasn't yet resumed throwing, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Yepez was diagnosed with a Grade 2 forearm strain last week but has made good progress in his recovery so far, and the Cardinals are hopeful that he'll be able to resume throwing in 3-4 days. The 24-year-old is eligible to return to action as early as Tuesday against the Blue Jays, but it seems likely that the team will wait to activate him until he's fully ready to play.