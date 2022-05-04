Yepez will make his debut Wednesday, starting in right field and batting fifth versus the Royals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After getting the call to join the Cardinals on Tuesday, Yepez will make his major-league debut Wednesday. In 90 at-bats across the minor-leagues this season, the 24-year-old has produced a .300 batting average with 11 homers and 28 RBI. With Dylan Carlson struggling to open the 2022 campaign, Yepez could work his way into a substantial role in the Cardinals' outfield if his bat stays hot.