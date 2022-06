Yepez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Yepez will sit for the fourth consecutive game and has started to see his playing time dry up in the wake of the recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson from the injured list along with Brendan Donovan's emergence as an everyday player. If the Cardinals can't find steady at-bats for him in the near future, Yepez could be headed back to Triple-A Memphis soon.