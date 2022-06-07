site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Yepez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Rays.
Yepez will take a seat after going 1-for-4 with an RBI single and walk in Sunday's victory over the Cubs. Albert Pujols will get the start at designated hitter and bat fourth Tuesday.
