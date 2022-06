Yepez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

Yepez joined in on a hit parade off of innings-eater Alec Mills, belting the Cardinals' third home run of the third inning. That was all the damage it took to chase Mills from the game, and Yepez now has seven home runs since being called up on May 4. The 24-year-old rookie first baseman is slashing .318/.304/.545 over the past week and continues to prove that he is ready for an everyday role in the big leagues.