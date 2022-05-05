Yepez went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Royals.

Yepez earned the promotion to the majors after swatting nine home runs in 22 games to start the season at Triple-A Memphis. He wasn't able to leave the yard in his major-league debut, but the two doubles show that there's legitimate power in his swing. He'll be a depth option at the corner infield and corner outfield positions while he's with the Cardinals. Yepez's best chance at playing time could be in right field, where Dylan Carlson has struggled to start the year.