Rodriguez was reassigned to minor-league spring training Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The 22-year-old will likely rejoin Double-A Springfield where he played 14 games to finish the 2019 season, hitting .222/.255/.311 with seven RBI across 47 plate appearances. Rodriguez had a great opportunity to learn from the major-league coaching staff to begin spring and will look to continue to climb the minor-league ladder this early in the year.

