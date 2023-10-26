The Cardinals sent Querecuto outright to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Querecuto appeared in just nine games for St. Louis during the final stages of the regular season, logging two hits and a walk over 21 plate appearances. The 31-year-old infielder will now return to Memphis without the benefit of a 40-man roster spot.
