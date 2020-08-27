Fernandez (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He will stick on the active roster, as the Cardinals will need as many fresh arms available as possible as they embark on a stretch of playing 15 games in 13 days. Fernandez struck out one in a scoreless frame back on July 26 -- his lone appearance of the season.