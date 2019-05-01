Fernandez was promoted from High-A Palm Beach to Double-A Springfield on Wednesday.

Hernandez spent the final two months of the 2018 campaign with Springfield but found little success in his first taste of the Texas League, managing a 5.14 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 17:16 K:BB in 21 frames. Those poor results prompted the Cardinals to send him back to High-A to begin 2019, but he only needed six appearances with Palm Beach to earn a chance at redemption. If the hard-throwing right-hander can show improved control in his return to Springfield, he could be rewarded with a second-half promotion to the St. Louis bullpen.

