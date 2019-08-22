Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Back to Triple-A
Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Fernandez has electric stuff and it was on display in his first big-league stint. He struck out seven while walking three and giving up two earned runs in five innings (five appearances). Dominic Leone will take his place in the big-league bullpen. Fernandez should be back up in September.
