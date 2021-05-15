Fernandez was recalled by St. Louis on Saturday.
Fernandez is a 24-year-old with some potential as a possible future high-leverage reliever, but he hasn't been particularly effective in 14.2 innings at the highest level over the last two seasons. He likely deserves better than his 7.98 ERA, but his combination of a 25.7 percent strikeout rate, 11.4 percent walk rate and 45.0 percent groundball rate hardly turns heads. That should limit him to lower-leverage opportunities for now. Johan Oviedo was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Rejoins big club•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Sent down by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Activated Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Could throw live BP•