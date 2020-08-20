Fernandez (illness) has been cleared to resume baseball activities, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Fernandez can finally resume workouts at the team's alternate site following a multi-week layoff due to a positive COVID-19 test. Once he's ready to return, likely following a brief build-up period, the right-hander should reclaim a high-leverage relief role for the Cardinals.
