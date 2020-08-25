Fernandez (illness) may throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.
Fernandez was deemed ready to start throwing bullpen sessions over the weekend, and facing live hitters would naturally be another positive step toward activation. The right-hander will slot back into the bullpen whenever he is deemed to be ready for action.
