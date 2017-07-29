Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Dealing with arm soreness
Fernandez, who was removed from a Wednesday start for High-A Palm Beach due soreness near his biceps, has been placed on the 7-Day disabled list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The hard-throwing right-hander will go through a battery of exams before he's deemed ready for return. Fernandez has enjoyed a solid season, posting a 5-3 record and 3.69 ERA over 90.1 innings across 16 starts for Palm Beach.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...