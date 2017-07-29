Fernandez, who was removed from a Wednesday start for High-A Palm Beach due soreness near his biceps, has been placed on the 7-Day disabled list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The hard-throwing right-hander will go through a battery of exams before he's deemed ready for return. Fernandez has enjoyed a solid season, posting a 5-3 record and 3.69 ERA over 90.1 innings across 16 starts for Palm Beach.