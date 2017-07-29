Fernandez, who was removed from a Wednesday start for High-A Palm Beach due soreness near his biceps, has been placed on the 7-Day disabled list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The hard-throwing right-hander will go through a battery of exams before he's deemed ready for return. Fernandez has enjoyed a solid season, posting a 5-3 record and 3.69 ERA over 90.1 innings across 16 starts for Palm Beach.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast