Fernandez fired two scoreless innings during which he issued two walks but allowed no hits in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The right-hander fired 25 pitches during his outing, which afforded the rest of the Cardinals bullpen some rest in the latter portion of the lopsided loss. Fernandez is likely to continue mainly drawing multi-inning assignments while up with the big-league club.
