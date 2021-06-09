Fernandez has allowed six earned runs on eight hits while recording three strikeouts over the two innings covering his last two appearances.

The right-hander has seen his ERA and WHIP quickly balloon up to 8.38 and 1.97, respectively, due to the pair of rocky outings. Fernandez had fired 6.2 perfect fames across three appearances leading into his current struggles, however, so there's certainly reason to believe he can bounce back from his current downturn.