Fernandez fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts in a loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

The right-hander now has five consecutive scoreless appearances following a brief rough patch where he allowed six earned runs over a pair of early-June outings. Fernandez has managed to coax his ERA and WHIP back down to 5.28 and 1.96, respectively, during that sample, and manager Mike Shildt continues to afford him a fairly consistent workload that nevertheless has yet to yield a hold opportunity.