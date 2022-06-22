The Cardinals recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
He'll move up to the big club for the second time this season with fellow reliever T.J. McFarland heading to the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move. Over 26.1 innings out of the bullpen at Memphis in 2022, Fernandez has turned in a 5.13 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. He'll be limited to a low-leverage role while he's up with St. Louis.
