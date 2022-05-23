The Cardinals recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Fernandez will join the St. Louis bullpen as a fresh-armed replacement for Angel Rondon, who was optioned to Memphis after tossing five innings and 86 pitches in long relief during Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates. The 25-year-old right-hander is up with the big club for the first time in 2022, but he made 18 relief appearances for St. Louis in 2021 and produced a 5.66 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across 20.2 innings.
