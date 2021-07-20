Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Fernandez has thrown 17.2 innings at the big-league level this season but has failed to find much success. He owns a 5.60 ERA and 1.98 WHIP, striking out 11 batters while walking 13. Johan Oviedo was recalled in a corresponding move and will start Tuesday against the Cubs.
