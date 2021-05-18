Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Fernandez spent just three days on the big-league roster, allowing three runs in one inning of work in his lone appearance. He'll make way for Daniel Ponce de Leon (shoulder), who returns from the injured list in a corresponding move.
