Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Fernandez was recalled by the Cardinals on Sunday and made just one relief appearance during his time with the major-league club. During that outing, he allowed three hits and no walks while striking out one in 2.2 scoreless innings. Right-hander Johan Oviedo was recalled by St. Louis in a corresponding move.
