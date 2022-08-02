Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Fernandez has not appeared in a game since giving up three earned runs July 26, so the Cardinals decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Yadier Molina. Fernandez did not allow an earned run over his first 13.0 big-league innings of the season, so he figures to garner consideration next time the Cardinals need to bring up a reliever from the minors.

