Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Fernandez made his big-league debut in 2020, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across 11.2 innings. While Fernandez held his own across six appearances before camp was postponed, the righty will begin the season back at Triple-A, where he owns a 1.48 ERA across 24.1 innings.

