Fernandez (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.
Fernandez gave the Cardinals permission to announce his positive test amid the team's COVID-19 outbreak, and a spot on the active roster will be made available after he was placed on the injured list. The right-hander will be eligible to return to the team once he produces two consecutive negative tests. Both Fernandez and fellow right-handed reliever Kodi Whitley tested positive, so the team should be calling up some replacements in the coming days.
