Fernandez fired a scoreless ninth inning in a loss to the Giants on Friday, allowing a hit and a walk.
The right-hander bounced back nicely from a rocky appearance on July 9, when he'd given up two earned runs over two-thirds of an inning to the Cubs. Fernandez has otherwise been very sharp since mid-June, with Friday's scoreless effort his seventh in the last eight trips to the mound.
