Fernandez (illness) is ready to start throwing bullpen sessions at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Fernandez is one of a multitude of Cardinals players working their way through the COVID-19 reentry protocols. He was cleared for baseball activities Thursday, and he's expected to eventually progress to facing live hitters before activation is considered. The right-hander made one appearance before his season was paused, firing a scoreless inning with one strikeout against the Pirates on July 26.
