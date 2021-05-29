Fernandez was recalled by the Cardinals on Saturday.
Fernandez was sent down Friday, but he'll return to the major-league bullpen just one day later. Right-hander Johan Oviedo was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.
