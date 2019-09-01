Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Recalled to majors
Fernandez was recalled by the Cardinals on Sunday.
Fernandez made his big-league debut earlier in the season, striking out seven and posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across five innings. He's been dominant across three levels -- spanning from High-A to Triple-A -- of the team's farm system this season, posting a combined 1.52 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 80 strikeouts across 65 innings.
