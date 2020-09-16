The Cardinals recalled Fernandez from their alternate training site Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

He'll claim the 28-man active roster spot of reliever Nabil Crismatt, who was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate site in a corresponding move. Fernandez has previously made two relief appearances with St. Louis this season, tossing a scoreless frame in the first outing and giving up six runs in one inning in the second outing.

