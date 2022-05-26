Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Fernandez was promoted from Memphis earlier this week and will now return return there after delivering two scoreless frames in his first big-league outing of 2022. The right-hander has struggled at the Triple-A level this year with a 6.35 ERA.
