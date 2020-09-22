Fernandez was optioned to the alternate training site Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Fernandez joined the big-league club last week and delivered a scoreless inning during his lone appearance. The 23-year-old has allowed six runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks over three innings this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Rejoins big club•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Sent down by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Activated Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Could throw live BP•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Ready for bullpens•
-
Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Cleared for baseball activities•