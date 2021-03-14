Fernandez was optioned to minor-league camp by the Cardinals on Saturday.
The 24-year-old was competing for a spot in the St. Louis bullpen, but he was unable to crack the Opening Day roster after surrendering three runs on five hits in two appearances this spring. Fernandez has a 7.98 ERA over 14.2 big-league innings in his career and should begin the 2021 campaign with Triple-A Memphis.
