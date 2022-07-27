Fernandez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in one inning during Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Fernandez began the year with 12.1 scoreless innings, but he's now yielded six runs (five earned) in his last three frames over four appearances. The 25-year-old right-hander was due for some regression after beginning the campaign strong, and he now has a 2.93 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB through 15.1 innings. He's given up three home runs in two outings since the All-Star break, so keeping the ball in the yard will be key in getting Fernandez back on track.