Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Takes first loss
Fernandez (0-1) allowed four earned runs on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch across one-third of an inning in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Fernandez simply didn't have it Wednesday, putting the first two hitters he faced on via a walk and a wild pitch, the latter which brought home a run. Two more Diamondbacks would subsequently cross the plate in relatively innocuous fashion courtesy of a fielder's choice and single, but Fernandez wrapped up his forgettable outing by yielding a two-run home run to Wilmer Flores. The right-hander had been largely reliable until Wednesday, allowing just three earned runs overall across 10.1 innings over his first 12 big-league appearances.
