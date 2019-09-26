Fernandez (0-1) allowed four earned runs on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch across one-third of an inning in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Fernandez simply didn't have it Wednesday, putting the first two hitters he faced on via a walk and a wild pitch, the latter which brought home a run. Two more Diamondbacks would subsequently cross the plate in relatively innocuous fashion courtesy of a fielder's choice and single, but Fernandez wrapped up his forgettable outing by yielding a two-run home run to Wilmer Flores. The right-hander had been largely reliable until Wednesday, allowing just three earned runs overall across 10.1 innings over his first 12 big-league appearances.