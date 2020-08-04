Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19.
He is one of six Cardinals players who gave the team permission to announce his positive test. Fernandez has pitched just one inning in the majors this season -- a scoreless frame on July 26. Fellow righty reliever Kodi Whitley also tested positive, so the Cardinals should have bullpen reinforcements on the way from the alternate training site in the coming days.
